An Unidentified Armed Group Seizes Chemical Tanker in the Gulf of Aden

In a recent incident, an unidentified armed group has seized control of a chemical tanker carrying a cargo of phosphoric acid in the Gulf of Aden. This act of aggression adds to the series of attacks that have been taking place in Middle Eastern waters since the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The chemical tanker at the center of this incident is named Central Park. It is a small vessel, weighing around 19,998 metric tons, and is managed by Zodiac Maritime Ltd, an international ship management company based in London. The ship is owned by Clumvez Shipping Inc and flies the flag of Liberia.

According to reports, the tanker was suspected of being involved in a piracy incident while crossing international waters, approximately 54 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia. The cargo on board, phosphoric acid, is primarily used in the production of fertilizers.

The main concern in this situation is the safety of the 22 crew members who are currently on board the vessel. The multinational crew consists of individuals from Russia, Vietnam, Bulgaria, India, Georgia, and the Philippines. The managing company, Zodiac Maritime, has stated that their priority is to ensure the well-being and security of the crew.

The U.S. official has confirmed the presence of U.S. and coalition forces in the vicinity who are closely monitoring the situation. The British Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) has also issued a warning to other vessels in the area to exercise caution.

While the identity of the armed group responsible for this seizure remains unknown, it is worth noting that there have been previous incidents in the region that have been attributed to Iran. However, it is important to wait for any official investigations to determine who is behind this specific attack.

Please note that the information in this article is based on available reports and may be subject to updates and changes as the situation unfolds.