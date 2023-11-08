The Negev Forum Faces Obstacles Following Israeli Foreign Minister’s Secret Meeting

Efforts to convene the second-ever ministerial gathering of the Negev Forum have hit a major obstacle after Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s disclosure of a secret meeting with his Libyan counterpart, according to senior diplomats. The news has caused significant setbacks for the Negev Forum, which had been in discussions to reconvene in mid-October in Marrakesh, Morocco. The forum includes foreign ministers from Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt. It aims to promote multilateral projects in various sectors such as education, energy, food and water security, healthcare, regional security, and tourism.

The disclosure of the private meeting in Rome between Cohen and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush has had far-reaching consequences. Mangoush was subsequently fired and has fled to Turkey. The leaked meeting has strained relations between Israel and Libya, as well as potentially jeopardizing negotiations for a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia.

The disclosure has also led to concerns within the diplomatic community about Israel’s ability to create a conducive environment for fruitful discussions. Senior Arab diplomats expressed reservations about the Israeli government’s inability to ensure a calm atmosphere necessary for meaningful dialogue. They highlighted the need for a peaceful environment to convene and criticized the Israeli government for not comprehending the delicate situation at hand.

Furthermore, the revelation of the secret meeting has created tensions in Washington, with a US official claiming that it has hindered the nascent conversation channel between Israel and Libya. The incident has also ruptured the fragile relationship between the two countries, potentially impeding Libya’s participation in the Negev Forum.

Amid ongoing violence in the West Bank and record-high settlement approvals, enthusiasm for reconvening a summit between Israel and the Palestinian Authority in Aqaba has diminished. Consequently, expectations for progress in the development of the Negev Forum have become more modest.

The Negev Forum organizers had faced previous delays due to dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its policies toward the Palestinians. Despite these ongoing challenges, there remains cautious optimism that Jordan will participate in the ministerial gathering, despite previous reservations.

The altered dynamics resulting from the disclosure of the secret meeting have created uncertainty about the timing and feasibility of the Negev Forum’s upcoming gathering. The forum’s organizers had hoped to convene in July but had to postpone the meeting due to Israeli plans to build new settlement homes in the West Bank. As tensions persist and concerns linger, the future of the Negev Forum hangs in the balance, raising questions about its efficacy in achieving its intended goals.