Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Prompt Escalation in Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a significant development in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli jets targeted various locations in southern Lebanon in response to rocket attacks by Hezbollah. The Israeli Defence Force released footage showing precise strikes on multiple sites, including buildings and rural areas. The targets comprised a terrorist squad, a launch site, military structures, and terrorist infrastructure.

The root cause of these airstrikes can be traced back to Hezbollah’s rocket barrage on northern Israel. The Shiite militant and political group declared that this was their initial response to the suspected Israeli attack on a senior Hamas leader in Beirut earlier in the week. Expressing concern over Lebanon’s vulnerability to future Israeli strikes, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah vowed to retaliate for the killing of the Hamas deputy political leader, Saleh Arouri.

Hezbollah claimed to have launched 62 rockets towards an Israeli air surveillance base on Mount Meron, successfully hitting it. On the other hand, Israel’s military reported approximately 40 rockets fired at Meron but didn’t mention the base. Israel retaliated by striking the cell responsible for the rocket attack.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who is Hezbollah?

A: Hezbollah is a Shiite militant and political group based in Lebanon. It is considered a key ally of Hamas in Gaza and has been supporting the Palestinian militant group in its conflict with Israel.

Q: What is the current situation in Gaza?

A: Following Israel’s military response to Hamas attacks, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has become dire. The United Nations humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, describes Gaza as “uninhabitable,” with the population facing daily threats to their existence. The region is facing food insecurity and the possibility of famine. Medical facilities are overwhelmed and critically short on supplies, leading to the rapid spread of infectious diseases. The situation has reached a breaking point.

Q: What challenges do humanitarian organizations face in Gaza?

A: Humanitarian organizations in Gaza are facing numerous obstacles in providing aid to the population. UN staff and aid workers are being targeted and killed, communications are frequently disrupted, roads are damaged, and critical supplies are scarce. These challenges make it extremely difficult to deliver much-needed assistance to the affected population.

Source: UNICEF