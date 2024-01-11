Qatari Proposal Surfaces for Israeli Hostages and Hamas Leadership in Exchange for Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza

In a recent development, Israel could witness a potential breakthrough that may lead to the release of over 130 hostages held by Hamas. Reports suggest that Qatar has presented a new proposal that calls for Hamas leaders’ exile from Gaza in exchange for Israel’s complete withdrawal from the region, aiming to restore peace to the Palestinian enclave.

According to sources, Israel’s war cabinet is scheduled to convene on Wednesday to discuss this latest proposition put forward by Qatari negotiators. The proposal outlines a gradual release of the remaining hostages by Hamas as long as Israel agrees to entirely withdraw from Gaza. Furthermore, the document reportedly states that once the Israeli military and the hostages have left, the top brass of Hamas, who have governed the territory for 17 years, will also depart from Gaza.

While this potential deal offers hope for the families of the Israeli hostages, it is expected to face resistance from both sides, given the ongoing conflict and the recent devastating terror attack by Hamas on October 7th. Families of the hostages have been urging the Israeli government to accept any agreement that would lead to the freedom of their loved ones after enduring three months of captivity.

As the war in Gaza continues, pressure mounts on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet to consider accepting a deal that could bring an end to the prolonged suffering of the hostages still held by Hamas. The families of the captives, represented by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, have been demonstrating in Tel Aviv, urging the war cabinet to approve any proposal presented by Qatari negotiators. They highlight the success of a previous Qatari deal in November, which resulted in the freedom of more than 100 hostages.

It remains uncertain if Hamas would agree to a proposition that requires the group’s exit from Gaza. Alongside Israel’s apparent hesitation, Hamas leadership’s response to this potential deal has yet to be determined. However, reports indicate that the proposal includes the exile of Hamas’ top Gaza official, Yahya Sinwar, along with the rest of the terror group’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political leader, has reaffirmed that the remaining hostages in Gaza will only be released once Israel releases all Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. Haniyeh’s statement came during a conference in Qatar, emphasizing Hamas’ stance on this matter.

Parallel to the war cabinet’s meeting, Israeli delegates have traveled to Cairo for discussions with Egyptian, Qatari, and US negotiators. The primary focus of these talks will be to explore the possibility of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. It is reported that the negotiations will also aim to secure the release of more hostages by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

While this new proposal offers a glimmer of hope, the complexities of the situation and the differing demands of the parties involved make it a precarious path towards resolution. As the negotiations unfold, the fate of the hostages and the future of Gaza hang in the balance.

