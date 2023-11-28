A Journey of Resilience: The Return of an Israeli Hostage

The remarkable story of Margalit Moses, a former Israeli hostage, is one filled with a rollercoaster of emotions. After being released by Hamas on Friday, she found herself torn between joy and sorrow as she returned to her family. Efrat Machikawa, her niece, expressed this complex blend of emotions, stating, “She is the same but not the same because nothing will go back to what life was before.”

On October 7, Margalit Moses was taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a close-knit community near the Gaza border. Tragically, one in every four residents either lost their lives or became hostages. Despite being in her 70s and battling severe health issues, Moses was among those released in the recent prisoner exchange with Hamas.

Her journey back home has not been easy. Machikawa revealed that Moses has chosen not to be immediately informed about the details of what happened during her captivity, as it would be overwhelming for her fragile state. Machikawa aptly described the experience, saying, “You were abducted brutally. You were taken away. You know you are by the hands of a monstrous enemy who is so dangerous. How do you act? How do you wake up in the morning, and what do you do? It’s minute by minute. It’s second by second. And it’s for two months.”

The video released by Hamas on October 7 showed Moses being forcefully taken away by militants in a golf cart. She was then paraded through the streets of Gaza before being confined to tunnels for the entirety of her captivity. Despite her chronic illnesses, Moses showed incredible resilience and managed to endure the ordeal. Machikawa marveled at her aunt’s strength, calling her a “medical miracle” and highlighting that she even took on a caretaker role for the other hostages.

It is essential to remember that Moses’s story is just one of many. There are still numerous hostages whose lives hang in the balance. Many of them are elderly, dealing with chronic illnesses like high blood pressure and diabetes. Machikawa emphasized that the Israeli government and the international community must prioritize their safe return. She stressed, “This should be the top, top, top priority of the world’s interest and our government’s interest. Whatever (else) is important should come three steps behind.”

As we witness the return of Margalit Moses, let us recognize the strength and tenacity she has displayed throughout her traumatic ordeal. Her story serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable challenges.

FAQs

1. Who is Margalit Moses?

Margalit Moses is an Israeli hostage who was recently released by Hamas after being held captive for two months.

2. How was she taken hostage?

On October 7, Moses was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a community near the Gaza border, where many residents lost their lives or were taken hostage.

3. What condition was Moses in during her captivity?

Despite being in her 70s and dealing with serious health issues, Moses managed to persevere through her captivity. Her resilience and strength were remarkable.

4. What role did Moses play in helping her fellow hostages?

Moses not only survived her ordeal but also found the strength to help her fellow hostages during their captivity.

5. What is the current priority regarding Israeli hostages?

Efrat Machikawa, Moses’s niece, emphasizes that the top priority should be the safe return of the remaining hostages, many of whom are elderly and have chronic illnesses. The Israeli government and the international community must work tirelessly to bring them home alive.