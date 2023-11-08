Elderly Hostage Recounts Harrowing Experience and Surprising Encounter with Captors

A recent abduction by Hamas left Yocheved Lifshitz, an 85-year-old Israeli woman, scarred both physically and emotionally. In a press conference following her release, Lifshitz shared her horrifying experience, revealing how she was beaten and mistreated during her captivity.

Lifshitz and her 83-year-old husband, Oded, were taken from their home in the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza border. While Lifshitz was eventually released by Hamas on health grounds, her husband remained missing. The elderly couple, known for their involvement in human rights activism, had a history of assisting injured Palestinians.

During her captivity, Lifshitz endured unimaginable suffering at the hands of her abductors. They stormed her home, beating and kidnapping her in a brutal assault. Lifshitz vividly described being forcibly placed on a motorcycle, tied up with ropes, and dragged through plowed fields. Her jewelry was forcefully taken off during this harrowing ordeal.

Lifshitz also revealed how the Hamas attackers easily breached the protective electric fence surrounding her kibbutz, highlighting what she deemed as a security failure on the part of Israeli authorities. She recounted being transported through an extensive network of tunnels, comparing it to a spider web.

Despite the horrendous treatment, Lifshitz surprisingly developed an unexpected rapport with one of her captors. In a video obtained by Reuters, Lifshitz can be seen shaking hands with a Hamas militant and bidding him “shalom,” a Hebrew greeting meaning “peace.” She explained that the militants had met the captives’ basic needs and treated them relatively gently throughout the two weeks of captivity.

Nevertheless, Lifshitz’s experience was undeniably traumatic, and she emphasized that it would not easily fade from her memory. She expressed her disappointment with the Israeli military, claiming that they had failed to prevent the attack and had abandoned her and her husband.

While this narrative sheds light on the resilience of an elderly hostage and the complexities of human behavior in extreme circumstances, it also serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas.