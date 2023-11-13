Israeli History Teacher Detained for Allegedly Supporting and Justifying Hamas Attack

An Israeli history and civics teacher at a school in Petah Tikva has been arrested and subsequently fired after reportedly suggesting that the Hamas terror attack on October 7th was justified. The teacher, who remains unidentified, is accused of spreading propaganda through WhatsApp messages, where he argued that Hamas was within its rights to carry out atrocities in its struggle against Israel.

In an alleged group message with fellow teachers, the instructor asserted that “an occupied nation is allowed to do anything that is needed in order to succeed in its struggle.” This statement sparked controversy and raised concerns among the teaching community.

Furthermore, the teacher appeared to defend the alleged rapes carried out by Hamas, comparing them to claims of sexual assault by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) members during the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He contended that such acts of violence were not included in the textbooks, suggesting a biased approach to historical education.

Following a complaint filed against the teacher, the Petah Tikva municipality and Education Ministry took immediate action and terminated his employment. Subsequently, he was presented before a judge who extended his custody pending further investigation. The allegations against the teacher include distorting history, blaming IDF soldiers, justifying the enemy’s actions, and aiding the enemy during times of war.

This incident highlights the ongoing complexities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the challenges faced by educators in presenting a balanced perspective. The arrest of the teacher comes amidst a zero-tolerance policy adopted by Israeli police towards incitement of violence and terror, following the Gaza Strip retaliation against Israel that resulted in numerous casualties.

