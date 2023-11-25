Israeli Great-Grandmother Freed from Captivity: An Unforgettable Image of Resilience

An 85-year-old Israeli great-grandmother, Yafa Adar, who was taken hostage by Hamas militants while riding her golf cart, has been released as part of a temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Adar, along with 12 other Israeli women and children, were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza.

The image of Adar sitting on a golf cart, surrounded by heavily-armed Hamas gunmen, became a poignant symbol of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Adar, wrapped in a pink blanket, bravely stared ahead as she was transported into the Palestinian enclave after the raid on her Nir Oz kibbutz.

Her granddaughter, Adva Adar, expressed her disbelief at the act of kidnapping an 85-year-old woman, as well as babies and children. She questioned the inhumanity of such actions.

Amid the emotions stirred by the photograph, one thing was clear: Yafa Adar, at 85 years old, displayed unyielding strength. Sitting proudly on the golf cart, she defied her captors, unafraid and unsullied.

The timeline for Adar’s reunion with her family remains uncertain. The Israeli military, however, shared that the released hostages underwent initial medical evaluation within Israeli territory before being reunited with their loved ones in Israeli hospitals.

As the first batch of Israeli hostages was freed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the importance of this moment. “We have just completed the return of the first batch of our hostages,” he said. “Each and every one of them is a world in itself.” Netanyahu reassured the families and citizens of Israel that the government is fully committed to securing the release of all the remaining hostages.

The release of Adar did not occur in isolation. Alongside her were four children accompanied by female relatives, as well as five elderly women, including Adar herself. Additionally, ten Thai nationals and one Filipino citizen, who had been held captive in Gaza, were also set free.

According to the terms of the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a total of 50 women and children hostages will be released over the course of four days. In return, 150 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be freed during this period. Israel has expressed the possibility of extending the truce if more hostages are released at a rate of 10 per day.

The harrowing ordeal endured by Yafa Adar and her fellow hostages serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. It is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, the strength of individuals can prevail. The image of Adar, defiantly sitting on a golf cart, will forever remain etched in our collective memory as a symbol of unwavering courage and dignity during times of crisis.

FAQ

1. How old is Yafa Adar?

Yafa Adar is 85 years old.

2. How many hostages were released alongside Yafa Adar?

Yafa Adar was one of 13 Israeli women and children who were released from captivity.

3. Who facilitated the release of the hostages?

The hostages were turned over to the Red Cross as part of the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

4. Will all the hostages be eventually released?

The Israeli government has expressed its commitment to securing the release of all the remaining hostages.

5. How many Palestinian prisoners are expected to be freed during the ceasefire?

A total of 150 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released in exchange for the freedom of the Israeli hostages.