Rifts Emerge in Israeli Government: Unity Threatened Amid Post-War Planning

The Israeli government finds itself facing internal divisions and public disagreements as ministers clash over post-war plans for Gaza and the handling of investigations into recent security failings. The heated exchanges came to light following a contentious meeting of the security cabinet, during which tensions ran high. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described the discussion as “stormy,” while former Defense Minister Benny Gantz characterized it as a “politically motivated attack.”

These public quarrels expose the growing fault lines within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition after months of war with Hamas. The potential collapse of the government could lead to new elections, and there are predictions that Netanyahu’s chances of re-election may dwindle.

At the heart of the security cabinet split was the question of how to approach investigations into the Hamas attack on Israel that took place on October 7. The discussions also encompassed the Israeli military’s failure to anticipate the attack and the strategic direction for future prosecution of the war.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant presented his plans for the next phase of the conflict in Gaza, outlining a “new combat approach” focused on targeting Hamas leaders in the southern parts of the strip. The campaign in the northern region would involve raids, the destruction of terror tunnels, aerial and ground activities, and special operations.

Following the war, the Israeli military aims to retain “operational freedom of action in the Gaza Strip” and continue inspecting goods entering the territory. Gallant, a member of Netanyahu’s center-right Likud party, emphasized that there would be no Israeli civilian presence in Gaza once the objectives of the war have been accomplished, seemingly ruling out the reintroduction of settlements that Israel unilaterally removed in 2005. Gallant also introduced the concept of a US-led multinational task force responsible for the rehabilitation of Gaza.

While Gallant’s plan lacked specific details about the future governance of the enclave, it did propose that the Palestinian “entity controlling the territory” would build upon the capabilities of existing non-hostile actors in Gaza. This proposal sparked a heated debate, with Transportation Minister Miri Regev launching an attack after the meeting resumed. However, Regev has not provided any comment in response to inquiries from CNN.

Gantz, who joined the government from the opposition after the October 7 attack, condemned the politically motivated attack that unfolded during the war. He pointedly criticized Netanyahu, urging him to prioritize unity and security over political gamesmanship. Netanyahu’s Likud party responded by reprimanding Gantz and accusing him of seeking excuses to break his promise to stay in the unity government until the end of the war. Gantz is widely seen as a potential successor to Netanyahu when elections are eventually held.

These tensions within the Israeli government spilled into the public realm, amplifying the disagreement. Finance Minister Smotrich, aligned with the far-right, criticized Gallant’s plan, advocating for the relocation of Gazans outside the enclave, which has drawn condemnation from various international actors. Smotrich likened Gallant’s proposal to a repetition of the situation before the October 7 attack, with no substantial change. He called for a fresh approach, suggesting voluntary migration, complete security control, and the reinstatement of settlements.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has left vast areas of the Gaza Strip devastated, impacting the lives of over 2.2 million Palestinians. As the Israeli government grapples with internal divisions and post-war planning, the future remains uncertain.