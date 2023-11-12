Israeli Delegation Participates in Prayer Service in Saudi Arabia

An Israeli government delegation, led by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, held a Jewish prayer service in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The service took place in the minister’s hotel and included a Torah scroll dedicated to the ruler of Saudi Arabia. The delegation consisted of 14 members, including representatives from the Communications Ministry, the postal service, and the Foreign Ministry.

During the prayer service, participants wore traditional prayer shawls and performed a special rite for the Sukkot holiday, which involved the use of an etrog and palm, myrtle, and willow branches. The Torah scroll used in the service was provided by a local Jew and was wrapped in a felt cover with the inscription “The Jewish Congregation, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” in English, Hebrew, and Arabic.

While Saudi Arabia does not have an official local Jewish community, it is believed to host a number of Jewish businesspeople. The prayer service is seen as a significant step towards normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, as the two countries continue to work towards establishing formal diplomatic relations. This reflects the increasing willingness of Arab states to engage with Israel, marking a historic breakthrough for Israel’s standing in the Middle East.

In addition to the prayer service, Minister Karhi will deliver a speech at a conference focusing on progress and peace. He is also scheduled to meet with US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney and other global figures. The Israeli delegation’s visit comes as the United States actively engages with both Israel and Saudi Arabia to broker a normalization deal between the two countries.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the Israeli delegation’s visit to Saudi Arabia?

A: The purpose of the visit is to establish closer diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Q: How many members are there in the Israeli delegation?

A: The delegation consists of 14 members.

Q: Was this the first visit of an Israeli minister to Saudi Arabia?

A: No, the visit came less than a week after Likud colleague Haim Katz became the first Israeli minister to visit Saudi Arabia.