Israeli Government Criticizes Gigi Hadid’s Advocacy for Palestine

The Israeli government has unleashed criticism against supermodel Gigi Hadid for her mild pro-Palestine stance on social media. Hadid condemned the violence and attacks on innocent people during the Israel-Hamas war, expressing her concern for the Palestinian struggle. However, the Israeli government seems to have conveniently forgotten this fact.

Instead of engaging in a meaningful dialogue, the State of Israel’s official Instagram account resorted to personal attacks, accusing Hadid of ignoring the harm caused to Jewish people and displaying a lack of empathy. The model’s statement focused on clarifying that her support for Palestinians does not equate to harm against Jewish individuals. She emphasized that the terrorizing of innocent people is not aligned with the purpose of the “Free Palestine” movement.

Rather than addressing the substance of Hadid’s argument, the Israeli government chose to flip the messaging of the original infographic shared by the supermodel. They presented their own version, condemning Hamas for its actions and portraying support for Israelis in their fight against terrorism as the right thing to do.

In an attempt to further discredit Hadid, the State of Israel shared a distressing image of a bloodied floor covered in children’s toys and clothing. The post called into question her silence on the matter, suggesting that her words are rendered meaningless without explicit condemnation of such events.

It is worth noting that Hadid has consistently expressed her support for Palestine and the Palestinian cause. Her sister, Bella Hadid, shares a similar stance but has yet to comment on the current conflict.

