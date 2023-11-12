Israeli forensic teams uncover evidence of atrocities in Hamas attack

RAMLA, Israel – In the aftermath of last week’s devastating Hamas attack on communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, Israeli military forensic teams have uncovered disturbing evidence of torture, abuse, and other atrocities inflicted upon the victims. The bodies of approximately 1,300 individuals have been brought to an army base in Ramla, Israel for forensic examination by specialist teams.

Rabbi Israel Weiss, former army chief rabbi and one of the officials overseeing the identification process, stated that around 90% of the military casualties have been identified, with efforts ongoing to identify the civilian victims. Sadly, many of the bodies have shown signs of torture and rape.

Avigayil, a reserve warrant officer, revealed the horrific extent of the atrocities committed. She described dismembered bodies with limbs severed, decapitated individuals, and even the brutal murder of a child. Multiple cases of rape have also been uncovered during the forensic examination of the bodies, which are currently stored in refrigerated containers.

As military dentist Captain Maayan stated, the forensic teams are utilizing all available means to identify the victims. However, due to the graphic nature of the evidence, no pictures or medical records have been presented by the military personnel overseeing the identification process.

Hamas, the Islamist movement governing the Gaza Strip, has strongly denied any involvement in these heinous acts of abuse. Nevertheless, the shockwaves caused by the attack and the subsequent evidence of atrocities have deeply disturbed the Israeli populace.

In response to the Hamas attack, Israeli forces have launched a series of airstrikes and artillery bombardments on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of over 2,200 Palestinians and the destruction of numerous buildings. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn parallels between Hamas and the notorious Islamic State, emphasizing the need to confront these terrorist organizations head-on.

FAQ:

Q: What evidence of atrocities have the Israeli forensic teams discovered?

A: The forensic teams have found multiple signs of torture, including dismemberment, beheadings, and severe physical abuse. They have also documented cases of rape.

Q: How many bodies have been examined so far?

A: Approximately 1,300 bodies have been examined by the Israeli forensic teams.

Q: Has Hamas acknowledged any involvement in the atrocities?

A: Hamas has vehemently denied any involvement in the acts of abuse.

Q: How has Israel responded to the Hamas attack?

A: Israel has launched airstrikes and artillery bombardments on the Gaza Strip as a response to the attack, resulting in significant Palestinian casualties and infrastructure damage.

Sources:

– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/