Eli Cohen Calls for Strong Vatican Condemnation in Light of Hamas Attack

In the wake of the recent devastating attack carried out by Hamas terrorists in Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has expressed his disappointment with the Vatican for not issuing a clear and unequivocal condemnation of the murderous actions. Cohen firmly believes that the Vatican should denounce these terrorist acts without reservations.

The attack, which took place on October 7, saw Hamas-led forces infiltrating the Israel-Gaza border while innocent Israeli residents were sleeping. The assailants dragged people into the streets, taking some as hostages and leaving others dead. The repercussions were dire, with over 1,300 Israelis losing their lives, thousands more being injured, and many taken hostage, subjected to rape, torture, and murder.

In response to these horrific events, the Catholic Church has offered various statements and reactions. Pope Francis expressed his solidarity and prayers for the victims and their families, acknowledging the terror and anguish experienced by those affected. The Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem issued a statement condemning the casualties and tragedies, warning of the potential for increased hatred and division that could further destabilize the situation.

Eli Cohen asserts that while he appreciates these sentiments, they fall short of the firm condemnation he believes is necessary. He questions the Vatican’s primary concern for Gaza civilians and urges a stronger stance in solidarity with the Israeli victims and their families.

In recent reports, it was revealed that Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, had been planning a visit to Israel, which would have marked the first bilateral visit by a Vatican foreign minister. Unfortunately, this visit was postponed due to the escalating conflict.

As the world watches the situation unfold, Pope Francis has reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself but has also expressed concerns about the viability of long-term peace. The Pope continues to follow the developments closely, voicing his sorrow and prayers for the lives lost and calling for the immediate release of any remaining hostages.

While the Vatican’s response has shown empathy and concern for both sides, Eli Cohen urges a more forceful and unambiguous condemnation of the terrorist actions of Hamas. The Israeli Foreign Minister believes that only through unequivocal condemnation can true justice and stability be achieved.

