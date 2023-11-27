Israeli Foreign Minister Accuses Irish Taoiseach of Endorsing Terrorism

The recent statement made by Ireland’s taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, regarding the release of an Irish-Israeli hostage has ignited a heated debate between the Israeli government and Irish officials. Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, has accused Varadkar of legitimising terrorism and losing his moral compass by referring to the freed hostage as “lost” instead of kidnapped.

In response to this accusation, Cohen summoned the Irish ambassador to the foreign ministry in Jerusalem for a formal reprimand. The Israeli government expressed their disappointment in Varadkar’s choice of words, arguing that they failed to acknowledge the severity of the situation. Cohen faulted Varadkar for not using the word “kidnap” and for neglecting to mention Hamas, the terror organisation responsible for the abduction and the murder of the hostage’s stepmother.

The Irish statement, which described the experience as a period of being “lost” and inferred that the child had been “snatched” and “held captive”, drew strong criticism from Israel. Cohen took to social media to express his outrage, accusing Varadkar of trying to legitimise and normalise terror by not accurately characterising the situation. The Israeli embassy in Dublin also issued a rebuke, emphasising the importance of choosing appropriate language, particularly when lives are at stake.

The unexpected backlash from Israel surprised Irish officials who had anticipated a moment of shared relief upon the hostage’s release. Varadkar and Ireland’s foreign minister, Micheál Martin, had even met with the hostage’s family in a display of support. Martin expressed genuine surprise at the Israeli response, highlighting that Varadkar’s intention was to convey the joy and relief experienced when a missing child is found.

While the exchanged statements may differ in their interpretation of events, it is crucial to remember the main fact: the safe return of the nine-year-old hostage after 50 days. This incident highlights the delicate nature of international relations and the need to carefully consider the impact of language in diplomatic exchanges.