Israeli Forces Uncover Sophisticated Weapons Factory in Gaza

Israeli forces have discovered a significant underground weapons production site in Gaza, marking a major breakthrough in the ongoing conflict. The factory, located in the Bureij area, is said to be the largest of its kind found in Gaza thus far.

The underground workshops were reportedly used to produce long-range missiles capable of reaching targets in northern Israel. Additionally, the site produced copies and adaptations of standard munitions such as mortar shells.

The workshops were connected to a vast tunnel network, which facilitated the transportation of these weapons to various fighting units across the Gaza Strip. The military conducted a tour of the site, showcasing metal tubes, components, and shell casings in the above ground workshop area. They also revealed long metal racks holding missiles, with an elevator leading down into the tunnels.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesman, described the process of manufacturing and launching the rockets. He explained that the rockets were stored safely in a specific location before being transported to other areas within the tunnel system for launching.

This discovery adds to the growing list of extensive tunnel installations captured by Israeli forces since the invasion of Gaza. Israeli officials claim that Hamas intentionally places military infrastructure, including tunnels, within civilian areas to complicate their attacks. However, Hamas denies these allegations, instead accusing Israel of indiscriminately targeting civilians.

The conflict in Gaza has had devastating consequences, with over 22,000 Palestinians killed and the majority of the population displaced from their homes. The Israeli operation was launched in response to a deadly attack by Hamas gunmen, who killed over 1,200 people in southern Israel and took hundreds hostage.

As the conflict continues, both sides are locked in a dangerous cycle of violence and retaliation. The discovery of this sophisticated weapons factory underscores the challenges faced by Israeli forces in their efforts to maintain security in the region.

Sources: Reuters