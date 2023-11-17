Israel Launches Major Operation in Jenin, Surrounds Hospital in West Bank

Israeli forces have conducted a large-scale raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals. The operation, which lasted several hours, involved the deployment of tanks and armored vehicles, as well as a drone strike on a refugee camp in the area.

According to Palestinian sources, at least 14 people were injured during the raid, while the Israeli army claims that five were killed. The situation escalated as Israeli forces surrounded several hospitals, including the Ibn Sina Hospital, and ordered medical staff to evacuate. However, some doctors refused to comply, resulting in the arrest of two paramedics. The raid also impeded emergency services from reaching the injured, potentially endangering lives.

The Israeli military justified its actions by stating that it had encountered Palestinian fighters in Jenin, who allegedly sought refuge in the hospital. This incident further adds to the ongoing tensions in the West Bank, which have escalated since Israel initiated its war on Hamas.

This particular raid in Jenin, a region already plagued by frequent clashes, brings the Israeli forces into focus. The extensive use of armored vehicles and the commandeering of hospitals for military purposes is deeply troubling. It underscores the heavy-handed approach of the Israeli army and raises concerns about the protection of civilians caught in the crossfire.

FAQ

Q: What sparked the raid in Jenin?

A: The raid in Jenin was part of Israel’s ongoing offensive against Hamas, which has been ongoing since October 7.

Q: How many people were killed and injured during the raid?

A: At least three individuals were killed, and 14 others were injured according to Palestinian sources. The Israeli military, however, claims that five were killed.

Q: Why were hospitals targeted during the raid?

A: The Israeli army accused Palestinian fighters of seeking refuge in the hospitals, prompting them to surround and evacuate medical staff. Some doctors resisted evacuation, resulting in the arrest of two paramedics.

Q: What are the implications of using hospitals for military purposes?

A: The commandeering of hospitals for military operations raises serious concerns about the protection of civilians and the access to emergency medical care. It contributes to the escalation of tensions and heightens the risks faced by both medical staff and patients.

Sources: Al Jazeera, Palestinian sources