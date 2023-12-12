Israeli Military Operations Target Kamal Adwan Hospital Amidst Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

The recent escalation of violence in Gaza has resulted in Israeli forces raiding the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which has been under siege and shelling for several days. The Palestinian Ministry of Health and other sources confirmed that Israeli troops have entered the hospital, rounding up men and boys, including medical staff, in the courtyard. There are growing concerns about the safety and well-being of those inside the hospital.

Amidst the chaos, the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Committee of the Red Cross have been called upon to intervene and save the lives of those in the hospital. However, the situation remains dire, with patients, healthcare workers, and thousands of displaced civilians seeking refuge within the hospital’s walls. The hospital’s facilities have been heavily damaged by bombardment and shelling, leaving it as the only remaining health facility in the northern part of Gaza.

The United Nations humanitarian agency, OCHA, has reported that the hospital remains surrounded by Israeli troops and tanks. Tragically, two mothers were killed when the maternity department of Kamal Adwan was hit. Currently, the hospital is accommodating 65 patients, including critically ill children and newborns in incubators. Approximately 3,000 displaced persons are trapped in the facility, facing severe shortages of water, food, and power.

The conditions within the Kamal Adwan Hospital are catastrophic, according to Leo Cans, the head of mission for Palestine at Doctors Without Borders (MSF). He described the situation as outrageous, with medics operating under conditions comparable to the hardships faced during World War I. Due to the destruction and lack of resources, surgeries are being performed on the floor, and there is a severe shortage of beds to accommodate injured patients, especially children.

This is not the first time medical facilities in Gaza have been targeted and evacuated by Israeli troops. Prior to the raid on Kamal Adwan, other hospitals, including the Indonesian Hospital and al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, have also been affected. The World Health Organization has expressed its concern, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding healthcare facilities in the midst of the ongoing conflict. Out of the 36 hospitals in Gaza, only 11 remain partially functional, further exacerbating the healthcare crisis in the region.

The toll of the conflict on Palestinian lives continues to rise, with over 18,000 Palestinians killed since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza. The need for immediate action and international intervention to protect the lives and well-being of those affected by the conflict is paramount.

