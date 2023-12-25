Israeli Forces Strike Gaza Refugee Camp, Causing Devastation and Casualties

In a tragic incident during the long-lasting conflict, Israeli forces have launched an air attack on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 70 people. The assault is considered one of the deadliest episodes witnessed in the three-month-long war.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed the casualties and warns that the death toll is likely to rise as more bodies are recovered from the rubble. The attack has also left dozens of people injured and caused significant destruction to homes in the area.

Describing the situation, the ministry’s spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, emphasizes that the assault on the al-Maghazi camp is a heinous massacre unfolding in a densely inhabited residential setting. Families affected by the attack are desperately searching through the debris with hopes of finding survivors.

This assault on the al-Maghazi camp, home to a large population, indicates the severe impact of the ongoing conflict. Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from the Gaza Strip, notes that the camp is among the most densely-populated areas in the middle of the region. It is worth noting that Israeli military forces had previously instructed Palestinians in Gaza to seek shelter in this very location. However, the camp has now been reduced to ruins.

Azzoum compares this devastating attack with the recent one on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, which claimed the lives of at least 90 people. Sadly, this is not the first time that the al-Maghazi camp has been targeted; last month, a similar assault claimed the lives of 50 Palestinians. The continuous shelling in the camp’s surrounding areas has amplified the suffering of its residents.

With the Al-Aqsa Hospital being the closest medical facility to the camp, the increasingly dire situation in Gaza has severely strained the already overwhelmed healthcare system. As Israel’s bombardment of the territory persists for the third consecutive month, the entire medical care infrastructure in the Gaza Strip is rapidly deteriorating, according to Al Jazeera’s Azzoum. This dire situation has resulted in a significant number of casualties and has displaced over 80 percent of the area’s 2.3 million residents.

Hamas has condemned the air attack on the al-Maghazi camp, labelling it as a horrifying massacre and a new war crime. On the other hand, Israel’s military spokesperson’s office has stated that it is currently investigating the reports surrounding the incident.

