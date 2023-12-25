Israel Launches Devastating Attack in al-Maghazi Refugee Camp

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves throughout the region, Israeli forces launched a lethal air attack on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. The assault resulted in the deaths of at least 70 individuals, making it one of the most deadly strikes in the ongoing conflict. The toll is expected to rise, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The air attack left dozens more injured and caused significant damage to residential homes in the camp. Heartbroken families are currently sifting through the rubble, desperately searching for any signs of survivors. Ahmad Turokmani, who lost several family members, expressed the chilling reality that there is no safe place in Gaza.

Al-Maghazi refugee camp, located in the middle of the densely-populated Gaza Strip, has been reduced to rubble. The Israeli military had previously instructed Palestinians to seek refuge in this very camp, only to witness its complete destruction. The high number of civilian casualties, including the tragic loss of a two-week-old baby, has further intensified the outrage. The attack on al-Maghazi is reminiscent of the recent strike on the Jabalia refugee camp, where 90 people lost their lives.

This is not the first time al-Maghazi camp has come under attack. It was targeted just last month, claiming the lives of 50 Palestinians. The surrounding areas of the camp have also been subjected to relentless Israeli shelling in recent days. As a result, the already burdened health facilities, such as the Al-Aqsa Hospital, are overwhelmed and unable to adequately respond to the growing medical needs.

The deteriorating medical care system in the Gaza Strip is on the brink of collapse, leaving innocent civilians without access to vital healthcare. The continuous Israeli bombardment over the past three months has resulted in the deaths of over 20,400 Palestinians, forcing more than 80% of the population, roughly 2.3 million people, to flee their homes.

Hamas has condemned the air attack on al-Maghazi as a horrific massacre and a new war crime. Israel’s military spokesperson’s office has indicated that they are investigating the reports of the attack.

