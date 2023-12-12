Israeli Attacks Escalate in West Bank and Gaza Ahead of UN Vote

Israeli forces have conducted deadly raids in the occupied West Bank and intensified their shelling and bombing in the Gaza Strip in anticipation of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote on an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”. As tensions rise, the situation in Palestine continues to deteriorate.

In the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Israeli forces fired a missile at youths, resulting in the death of at least four Palestinians. The raids in Jenin have persisted, with residents resorting to setting up roadblocks in an attempt to deter the Israeli forces. Palestinians have expressed concern that these raids are ongoing without any effective deterrence, as the Israeli forces seem to have free rein in their operations.

Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of 20 individuals, including seven children and at least five women, in the town of Rafah near the border with Egypt. Additionally, two people were killed in Khan Younis due to Israeli artillery shelling. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that Israel’s military has blocked ambulances from reaching the Jenin refugee camp, preventing necessary medical aid from reaching the injured.

Israeli forces have also carried out raids in various other towns in the West Bank, resulting in the arrest of around 50 individuals. The escalation of Israeli incursions into the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem has been constant since the outbreak of the conflict. The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or settlers this year alone has reached a staggering 487.

As the aftermath of overnight air raids unfolds in Rafah and Khan Younis, concerns grow for those possibly trapped under the rubble. The search for survivors continues, but the lack of proper equipment and resources hampers rescue efforts. The devastating impact of over two months of Israeli bombardment on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of approximately 18,200 Palestinians, including 7,729 children, and the displacement of 90% of the population. The dire humanitarian situation in the already overcrowded southern Gaza Strip has been described as “apocalyptic,” with the collapsing health system unable to cope.

In another alarming development, Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after a days-long siege and shelling. The spokesperson for the Health Ministry reported that Israeli forces had gathered males, including medical staff, in the hospital courtyard, potentially leading to arrests. Urgent appeals have been made to the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene and save lives.

The recent escalation in attacks and the mounting casualties occur just before the UNGA votes on the “immediate humanitarian ceasefire.” This is not the first time the General Assembly addresses this issue, with the previous meeting on October 27 resulting in 120 countries voting in favor of a Jordanian resolution for an immediate ceasefire. Egypt and Mauritania invoked Resolution 377A (V) to convene an emergency meeting, which allowed the UNGA to address the situation when the UN Security Council is unable to maintain peace.

