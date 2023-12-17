Israeli Forces Fatally Shoot Two Women at Gaza Church

JERUSALEM — Tragedy struck on Saturday afternoon as Israeli forces allegedly killed two women seeking shelter at a church in the Gaza Strip, according to Catholic authorities. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, responsible for representing Latin Catholics in the region, identified the victims simply by their first names and described the incident as a cold-blooded shooting.

Reports indicate that the mother and daughter were targeted by an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) sniper while walking to the Sister’s Convent at the Holy Family Parish in Gaza. The parish complex has become a refuge for many Christian families during the ongoing conflict. As Nahida tried to carry Samar to safety, she was fatally shot. Additionally, seven others were shot and wounded as they attempted to protect those inside the church compound. The patriarchate emphasizes that there were no combatants present at the Parish, making the attack all the more senseless.

The IDF has yet to respond to the allegations, and The Washington Post has been unable to independently verify the details provided by the patriarchate. Communication lines, both cellular and internet, have been severely disrupted in Gaza since Thursday, making it challenging to reach the affected individuals.

An aid worker in Gaza shared a harrowing account of the incident, describing how one of his colleagues was injured by shrapnel during the attack. A doctor at the church swiftly performed a procedure to remove shrapnel from one of her legs but was unable to address the shrapnel in her other leg, potentially resulting in a fracture. The aid worker also mentioned the plight of 50 children with disabilities who are being cared for by the sisters in the church.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem further reported that in addition to the sniper attack, an IDF tank launched a rocket at the Convent of the Sisters of Mother Teresa, causing widespread destruction. The mission, which houses over 54 people with disabilities, had its fuel reserves and generator destroyed. The resulting explosion and fire rendered the mission’s living quarters uninhabitable, displacing the vulnerable residents, including patients reliant on respirators.

This tragic incident marks a disheartening parallel to a previous attack in October when Israeli forces struck the historic Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius, Gaza’s oldest active church, while it was providing shelter to hundreds of Palestinian civilians. The attack resulted in the deaths of 18 people and left 20 others injured. At that time, the IDF claimed that the church had not been intentionally targeted.

This latest incident adds to the growing criticism faced by Israel, including from President Biden, who has expressed concerns over the perceived indiscriminate bombings that endanger civilian lives. As the casualty count rises, Israel’s actions are facing increasing scrutiny and eroding international support for its military campaign in Gaza.

