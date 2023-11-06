Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinian Fighters in West Bank

Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters engaged in a fierce gun battle during a raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two Palestinians, including a member of the Islamist Hamas group. The incident occurred in the Nur Shams camp near the city of Tulkarm.

The Israeli military described the operation as “counterterrorism activity,” stating that they dismantled an operational command center equipped with surveillance equipment and discovered numerous explosive devices and bomb-making components. The raid triggered hours of intense fighting, with Palestinian fighters opening fire and hurling explosives at the Israeli forces, who responded with live ammunition.

Hamas confirmed that one of the men killed was a member of its armed wing. The family of the other victim claimed that he was an innocent bystander who was fatally shot while observing the situation from the rooftop of his house.

Violence has been escalating in the West Bank for over a year, with increased Israeli military raids, settler attacks on Palestinian villages, and Palestinian assaults on Israelis. The Nur Shams camp now bears the scars of the operation, with damaged buildings and rubble-strewn roads.

Meanwhile, tensions have also heightened recently in the blockaded Gaza Strip, with groups of Palestinian youths engaging in violent protests along the separation fence. They have been throwing stones, launching incendiary balloons, and using improvised explosives. Several clashes with Israeli forces have resulted in Palestinian injuries.

The Israeli military conducted a second day of strikes against Hamas checkpoints in Gaza near the area where an explosive device was thrown at soldiers. As of now, there is no information on any casualties resulting from these strikes.

In a separate incident, eight students from Bir Zeit University in the West Bank were detained by the Israeli military. According to the military, these students were wanted suspects with links to Hamas and were allegedly planning an attack in the near future.

The situation in both the West Bank and Gaza remains highly volatile, underscoring the ongoing tensions and deep-rooted conflicts between Israelis and Palestinians.