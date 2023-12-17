A Tragic Incident Rocks the Holy Family Parish in Gaza

In a devastating event, two Christian women, Nahida and Samar, were tragically killed in the Holy Family Parish in Gaza City. The incident occurred when the mother-daughter duo was making their way to the Sisters’ Convent for personal reasons. Shockingly, they were shot and killed by an Israeli soldier without any warning. The patriarchate, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees the church, confirmed the heartbreaking news.

Not only were Nahida and Samar killed, but seven other individuals were also wounded while trying to protect others. This act of violence has shaken the world’s oldest Christian community during the Christmas season. An investigation into the circumstances leading to the shooting is currently underway.

The Holy Family Parish has been a target of direct Israeli bombardment for the past few days. Reports indicate that major parts of the church have been destroyed, leaving the remaining Christians in Gaza in an even more vulnerable position. Snipers have been targeting anything and everything that moves within the churchyard, creating an atmosphere of terror and fear.

Adding to the tragedy, a convent of the Sisters of Mother Teresa charity was also hit by Israeli tank projectiles. The resulting damage included the destruction of the convent’s generator and fuel supplies, rendering a building that housed 54 disabled people uninhabitable. The displaced disabled individuals are now without access to life-saving respirators. Three people were injured as a result of these strikes, according to the Vatican press agency.

Gaza’s Christian community, which traces its roots back to the ancient times, is facing an alarming decline. With the current count at approximately 1,000 individuals, the number of Christians in Gaza has significantly decreased over the years. This decline can be attributed to various factors, including the displacement caused by the creation of the state of Israel and the subsequent Israeli blockade of Gaza following Hamas’s rise to power in 2007.

Despite the challenges they face, the Christians in Gaza, along with their Muslim counterparts, have formed a spirit of solidarity. They share the same city, endure similar suffering, and dream of a future free from oppression. Their struggle for survival is a testament to their unwavering faith and determination.

As the story unfolds, we wait for more information on this tragic incident. It is our hope that justice is served and that measures are taken to ensure the safety and protection of all places of worship, regardless of religion. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and community members affected by this devastating loss.

