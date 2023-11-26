Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinian Militants in West Bank

Israeli forces engaged in a fierce clash with Palestinian militants in the West Bank, resulting in the deaths of seven Palestinians, including two minors. The altercation took place in the city of Jenin, where Israeli troops conducted a raid to arrest a wanted Palestinian who was allegedly involved in a deadly ambush earlier this year. The raid also targeted 20 other suspects.

During the operation, Israeli forces encountered armed terrorists and successfully neutralized five of them. The exact number of casualties among the Palestinian militants is unknown, but witnesses confirmed that at least one of the deceased was a member of the local armed group known as the Jenin Brigades.

The situation escalated as Israeli forces entered Jenin from multiple directions, firing bullets and surrounding key areas such as government hospitals and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society, according to the WAFA official Palestinian news agency. Six other Palestinians sustained injuries during the gunfire exchange, and one of them was targeted by an Israeli aircraft.

In addition to the incident in Jenin, one Palestinian fatality was reported in the village of Yatma, near Nablus city, while another occurred near a Jewish settlement outside the West Bank town of El Bireh. Israeli authorities have not commented on these specific cases yet.

Following the clashes, several Palestinian factions have called for a strike in Jenin to honor the martyrs. This latest incident adds to the escalating violence in the West Bank, which has been on the rise since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, a conflict that has now entered its eighth week.

