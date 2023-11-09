The Hidden Depths: Unraveling the Strategic Advantage of Hamas Tunnels

Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip are facing a formidable challenge in the form of Hamas’ vast network of underground tunnels. Over the course of several decades, Hamas has meticulously constructed over 300 miles of tunnels, many of which are more than 100 feet underground. These tunnels serve a dual purpose for the Palestinian militant group: as means of travel and shelter, and as a strategic advantage for shielding and ambushing Israeli ground infantry while storing weapons and explosives.

Dubbed the “Gaza metro” by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), these underground labyrinths are equipped with weapons stocks, command and control centers, and electrical generators, all concealed from above. Furthermore, it is believed that these tunnels house the hostages that Hamas kidnapped from Israel on October 7th.

According to IDF minister Yoav Gallant, the tunnels are not just a system of transportation, but also serve as bases for terrorism. Gallant stated that the tunnels connect to hospitals and schools, and contain communication rooms and ammunition warehouses, all with the intention of harming Israeli citizens and soldiers. The IDF is determined to neutralize this threat, with forces from the north and south converging on the built-up areas where the tunnels are located.

While the IDF intensifies its ground operations and airstrikes, the civilian population of Gaza suffers the consequences. The blockade of the territory has effectively cut off essential supplies such as water, food, and fuel to its 2.3 million residents. Health authorities report a staggering number of casualties, with more than 10,300 deaths, and half of those being children. The situation has prompted international aid agencies to warn of an impending humanitarian catastrophe.

As Israeli forces continue to surround Gaza City, which is considered a Hamas stronghold, they remain vigilant of the hidden dangers that lie beneath. The intricate web of tunnels offers Hamas an advantage in thwarting Israeli ground incursions and in concealing their weapons and fighters. One Israeli soldier emphasized that while Gaza is already a challenging environment above ground, the situation worsens underground.

The uncovering of tunnel shafts near civilian locations, such as a Ferris wheel and a university, further highlights the strategic nature of these tunnels. These subterranean passageways enable Hamas to launch surprise attacks and evade detection. The IDF has released images and video footage showcasing these tunnel locations, illustrating the significant threat they pose.

Israel faces mounting international pressure to protect civilian lives during its retaliatory strikes. Claims are made that targeting is focused solely on Hamas operatives and positions, but civilian casualties continue to rise. Despite evacuation warnings, Gaza officials report that hundreds of thousands of residents remain trapped in Gaza City and other heavily populated areas, with no access to aid for over a month.

In dealing with the hidden depths of Hamas’ tunnel network, the conflict in Gaza enters a new phase, where military strategy and humanitarian concerns intertwine. As the situation unfolds, the importance of balancing security objectives with protecting civilian lives remains a pressing challenge.