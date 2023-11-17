Israeli Forces Occupy Water Facilities in Gaza: Understanding the Impact

Israeli forces have recently occupied vital water infrastructure in Gaza, as revealed by satellite imagery from commercial company Planet. The imagery shows Israeli armored vehicles surrounding a seawater desalination plant and a sewage treatment facility. These facilities were taken over shortly after Israeli ground troops entered Gaza. The occupation of these facilities highlights the ongoing control exerted by Israel in the region.

It is important to note that the occupation of infrastructure like water and power facilities does not automatically violate the laws of war. According to Marc Garlasco, a former United Nations war crimes investigator, infrastructure in warfare is protected. Israeli forces are not allowed to damage or destroy facilities that are essential for human life. Therefore, simply operating around these facilities does not imply any malicious intent.

Gaza has long faced significant water and sewage issues. The region has limited access to surface water, and many of its wells contain brackish water. Gaza relies on water piped in from Israel, as well as desalination plants along the Mediterranean Coast. The construction and maintenance of these facilities have been funded by international bodies such as the World Bank and the European Investment Bank.

Unfortunately, water and sewage treatment has been largely inoperable in Gaza for several weeks. Fuel and electricity shortages have forced the shutdown of wastewater and desalination facilities since mid-October. Furthermore, Israeli airstrikes have caused significant damage to pipes and sewers in Gaza City. Israel also disrupted the water supply from its territory to Gaza following the Hamas attack in early October, although some supply has now been restored to parts of southern Gaza.

The consequences of these disruptions are severe. Fresh water remains scarce in Gaza, leading to increased health risks. The World Health Organization has warned of a higher chance of bacterial infections, such as diarrhea, throughout the region. The damaged water and sanitation systems have also increased the likelihood of disease outbreaks. Cases of diarrhea, skin rash, chickenpox, scabies, and lice have been on the rise, particularly among children under the age of 5.

As the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, it is essential for international organizations and governments to address these water and sanitation issues. Adequate access to clean water is a basic human right, and efforts must be made to ensure the well-being and health of the population in Gaza.

