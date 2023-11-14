New Israeli Military Operations in Gaza Face Growing International Pressure

In the midst of escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli military finds itself facing increasing pressure to quickly carry out its operations in Gaza before global sympathy for the Palestinian cause and frustration with the rising civilian death toll constrain its goals. According to U.S. officials, Israel’s limited time frame comes as anger among Arabs in the region and international condemnation of civilian casualties continue to mount.

As calls for a cease-fire grow louder, General Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed concern over the potential recruitment of future Hamas militants for each civilian killed in Gaza. This comment not only revealed divisions between Israel and the Biden administration, which has supported Israel’s military campaign, but also shed light on the growing unease surrounding civilian casualties.

The level of devastation caused by the conflict has deeply shaken Israel, leading its leaders to vow the elimination of Hamas and those implicated in the recent terrorist attacks. However, as the Israeli military campaign persists, experts warn that the probabilities of sparking a wider war and fueling global sympathy for the Palestinian cause become increasingly likely.

