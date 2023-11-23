Israel Detains Al-Shifa Hospital Director amid Controversial Raid

Israeli forces have taken the director of Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital into custody for questioning, following a controversial raid at the medical facility. Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya was detained while evacuating patients to the south, according to a colleague. Israeli military claims that Al-Shifa Hospital served as a command center for Hamas, but both Dr. Abu Salmiya and Hamas have denied these allegations.

During the same period, heavy gunfire was reported at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, with Israeli troops ordering a complete evacuation. The Israeli military said it is currently investigating these reports.

The Israeli government initiated an extensive military campaign in the Gaza Strip with the objective of eliminating the terrorist organization Hamas. This campaign was in response to a cross-border attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, with around 240 others being taken hostage. Since the commencement of the air and ground strikes, Gaza’s Hamas-run government claims over 14,500 casualties, while the United Nations has expressed concerns about the humanitarian crisis.

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to release 50 hostages, specifically women and children, in exchange for a four-day ceasefire. This truce is set to begin on Friday, with the first group of hostages being released in the afternoon. Al-Shifa Hospital, once the largest medical facility in Gaza, is estimated to have around 250 patients and staff who remain on the premises. The hospital is no longer operational.

The evacuation of Al-Shifa Hospital commenced on Wednesday, with 190 wounded and sick individuals, as well as medical teams and their companions, being transported to a safer location. The process was coordinated by the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies. However, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported several obstacles and detentions during the evacuation.

Israeli military confirmed that Dr. Abu Salmiya was taken for questioning by the Shin Bet internal security agency. The military claims that al-Shifa Hospital, under the director’s management, was utilized as a Hamas command center. Additionally, the Israeli military alleges that a tunnel complex beneath the hospital was used for terrorist activities, and that weapons were concealed on the hospital grounds.

Hamas and hospital staff have vehemently denied these accusations. The Israeli military showed journalists evidence of the alleged Hamas tunnel complex beneath the hospital that included living spaces such as a kitchen and bathroom. Hospitals have special protections under international humanitarian law, but these protections can be forfeited if the facility is used by one of the conflicting parties to engage in acts that harm the enemy.

In a separate development, Israeli troops ordered the complete evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital, which has been caught in the midst of ongoing fighting. The situation inside the hospital is described as “very difficult,” with heavy gunfire and targeted attacks reported. Medical professionals and patients are staying in corridors for safety. Efforts are underway to secure transportation for the evacuation.

The Israeli military continues to engage in strikes in various parts of Gaza, targeting areas known to harbor militants. The conflict has resulted in multiple casualties and damage to infrastructure throughout the region.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Israeli forces detain the director of Al-Shifa Hospital?

A: Israeli forces detained the director of Al-Shifa Hospital for questioning, alleging that the hospital served as a command center for Hamas.

Q: Did Hamas and hospital staff deny the allegations?

A: Yes, both Hamas and hospital staff vehemently denied that the hospital was used for any nefarious purposes.

Q: Are hospitals protected under international humanitarian law?

A: Yes, hospitals are protected under international humanitarian law, including protections for patients, medical staff, and ambulances. However, the protection can be forfeited if the facility is used to commit harmful acts against the enemy.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com)

– [United Nations](https://www.un.org)