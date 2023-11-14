Israeli Forces Surround Gaza’s Largest Hospital Amid Intense Fighting

Israeli forces have encircled al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, trapping thousands of injured and displaced individuals amidst relentless Israeli bombardment. Ambulances are unable to enter or exit the hospital, causing medical supplies and food to dwindle.

The hospital’s front gates are under attack and have sustained significant damage, with Israeli snipers and artillery targeting anyone moving outside the premises. The situation has turned the hospital and its surrounding area into a battlefield, putting the lives of patients and staff at grave risk.

Despite the danger, the dedicated staff at al-Shifa Hospital vow to remain with their patients until the “last moment.” The dire circumstances have left them with no choice, as leaving the hospital would result in the death of many patients due to the lack of medical assistance.

This recent escalation follows the Israeli strike on the hospital earlier, which claimed the lives of at least 13 people and injured several others. Health officials have reported Israeli tanks closing in on multiple hospitals in northern Gaza.

Marwan Jilani, director general of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, has condemned Israel’s targeting of hospitals, emphasizing the imminent threat faced by displaced individuals seeking shelter within these medical facilities. The World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, shares these concerns and highlights the urgent need to protect patients, healthcare workers, and those seeking refuge in hospitals.

Amidst the intensifying conflict, it is important to note that Israeli claims of al-Shifa Hospital being used as a Hamas command center have been refuted by both the hospital staff and the armed group itself.

The impact of the continuous airstrikes is devastating, with half of Gaza’s hospitals non-functioning and two-thirds of primary care facilities out of commission, according to the WHO. Palestinian health officials report that over 11,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli attacks, while Israeli officials claim over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in October by Hamas’ surprise attacks on Israel.

