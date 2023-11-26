Israeli Forces Carry Out Deadly Raids in the West Bank Amidst Gaza Truce

In a continuation of the violent clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians, the West Bank has become the battleground for deadly raids. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that eight Palestinians, including a child, were killed by Israeli forces. This brings the total number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank to 239 since October 7th.

The city of Jenin witnessed the bloodshed, as five Palestinians were shot dead on Saturday and early Sunday. Three others were killed in different locations across the West Bank. In addition to the fatalities, six Palestinians were injured during the Israeli raid in Jenin.

Israeli forces stormed Jenin, firing bullets and surrounding government hospitals and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. The Israeli military spokesperson’s office is currently investigating these reports.

These deadly raids are happening despite the ongoing four-day truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The Gaza Strip has been devastated by Israeli strikes, resulting in the deaths of nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including over 6,000 children.

It is important to note that this recent violence in the West Bank is part of a larger pattern. Israeli forces have been conducting intense raids in the West Bank since launching their military offensive in Gaza. Since October 7th, at least 237 Palestinians, including 52 children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. Additionally, more than 3,000 people have been arrested during these raids.

The United Nations has described last year as the “deadliest” for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since 2006. In 2022 alone, Israeli forces killed 170 Palestinians in these areas. This year, the death toll has risen to at least 371 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, including both civilians and militants.

The ongoing violence and casualties have sparked global outrage. Al Jazeera correspondent Zein Basravi, reporting from Ramallah, highlights the continuous disregard for Palestinian lives during these Israeli raids. While some Palestinian prisoners have been released, the freedoms of Palestinians who remain detained are still being ignored.

As the conflict rages on, it is crucial to remember the immense suffering experienced by the people of Gaza. Seven weeks of relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 14,854 Palestinians, with over a third of them being children. Furthermore, 1.5 million Palestinians have been displaced due to the destruction of their homes.

