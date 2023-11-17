Israeli Forces Close in on Gaza’s Main Hospital as Patients Remain Trapped

Israeli forces have reached the gates of Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, where hundreds of patients, including babies, are still trapped inside. The patients, unable to escape due to energy shortages, are facing dire circumstances as the fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants intensifies.

Lifesaving equipment, such as incubators, are unable to function without fuel to power the generators. The lack of energy has resulted in the deaths of at least 32 patients, including three premature babies, over the past three days.

While the Israeli military claims to be providing safe corridors for people to exit the area, officials within Shifa have reported heavy gunfire surrounding the compound. The fighting has been closing in on the hospital since Israeli ground forces entered Gaza in response to a surprise attack by Hamas militants, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the abduction of 240 hostages in Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have alleged that Hamas operates from underground bunkers beneath Shifa, a claim that has been denied by both Hamas and hospital staff.

Currently, there are approximately 600 to 650 inpatients and 200 to 500 health workers at Shifa, along with 1,500 displaced individuals seeking shelter. The World Health Organization has received this information and expressed concerns over the situation.

WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that Shifa is no longer functioning as a hospital and emphasized the increasing number of patient fatalities. He called attention to the need to protect hospitals, which have now become scenes of death and devastation.

Dr. Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a surgeon at Shifa, shared the distressing reality, mentioning that due to the bombings, 37 premature babies had to be arranged on regular beds with limited power to keep them warm. He sadly anticipated further loss of lives.

Another hospital in Gaza City, al-Quds, had to shut down as it ran out of fuel. The Palestinian Red Crescent, which operates the facility, is preparing to evacuate 6,000 patients, medics, and displaced people due to the presence of Israeli forces nearby.

As the conflict enters its sixth week, tensions have escalated on Israel’s border with Lebanon, and the US has conducted airstrikes on Iran-linked militia targets in neighboring Syria. This has raised concerns about a wider regional conflict.

With mounting pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire, allies such as France and the US have expressed growing concern over the death toll in Gaza. Palestinian authorities have reported that more than 11,000 people, with approximately 40% being children, have lost their lives, and over half of the population has been displaced.

The international community, including the US and the EU, is calling for humanitarian pauses in Gaza and condemning Hamas for using medical facilities and civilians as shields.

The situation at Shifa remains critical, with an Israeli tank stationed at the hospital gate. Israel has instructed civilians to evacuate and medics to transport patients elsewhere. However, the offer to evacuate babies from the neonatal ward and provide emergency generators with 300 liters of fuel, was reportedly rejected by Hamas.

The Gaza health ministry spokesperson denies rejecting the fuel offers but highlights that the 300 liters would only provide half an hour of power for the hospital. Shifa requires 8,000-10,000 liters of fuel daily, which can only be delivered by the Red Cross or an international aid agency.

In a separate incident, Israel’s navy targeted a facility operated by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in southern Gaza. The UNRWA commissioner general expressed deep concern over the attack and emphasized that nowhere in Gaza feels safe anymore due to the continued disregard for civilian infrastructure and the dire circumstances civilians are facing on a daily basis.

