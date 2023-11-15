Israeli Forces Approach Gaza Hospital as Patients Remain Trapped

Israeli forces have reached the gates of Gaza’s largest hospital, raising concerns for the hundreds of patients, including infants, who are trapped inside. As the intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants continues, health officials have reported that the remaining patients are suffering due to energy shortages. Lifesaving equipment, such as incubators, cannot function without fuel for generators, resulting in the deaths of at least 32 patients over the past three days. The hospital compound is reportedly surrounded by constant heavy gunfire, making it difficult for patients and staff to escape.

FAQ:

Q: How many patients and health workers are currently at the hospital?

A: There are between 600 and 650 inpatients at the hospital, along with 200 to 500 health workers.

Q: What are the living conditions like at the hospital?

A: The overcrowded hospital is also sheltering approximately 1,500 displaced people seeking safety amid the ongoing conflict.

Q: Has the hospital completely stopped functioning?

A: The World Health Organization chief has stated that the hospital is “not functioning as a hospital anymore” due to the increasing number of patient fatalities.

Q: Is there any hope for a ceasefire?

A: Pressure is mounting on Israel to agree to a ceasefire, with allies such as France and the US expressing concern about the escalating death toll in Gaza.

