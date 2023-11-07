Israeli Forces Engage in Intense Battles with Hamas Militants in Gaza

Israeli soldiers have entered the war-torn city of Gaza and are currently engaged in fierce combat with Hamas militants, according to Israeli military officials. The advancement of Israeli forces was met with strong resistance from the well-armed Hamas fighters. The soldiers are conducting close combat battles with the militants, targeting Hamas posts from where mortar rockets are being launched towards Israel.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, stated that the IDF soldiers have fought against a large number of terrorists who attempted to ambush them. After several hours of intense fighting, including the use of air support from aircraft and missile ships, a significant number of terrorists have been neutralized.

Videos have emerged showing Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters utilizing guerrilla-style tactics. They are seen emerging from underground tunnels to launch attacks on Israeli tanks before quickly retreating back into the underground tunnel networks.

While the battles rage on, reports indicate that casualties continue to rise on both sides. Tank shelling near the town of Khan Younis has resulted in the deaths of three Palestinians, while an airstrike outside a U.N. school in the Beach refugee camp claimed the lives of five individuals. The Israeli forces are now closing in on Gaza City, the main population center, where Hamas is based.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, there are hundreds of Americans who have found themselves trapped in Gaza. However, there is some hope for their safe evacuation as foreign nationals have started crossing over the Rafah border into Egypt for the first time since the attacks on October 7. A list released by Gaza’s Interior Ministry includes 400 approved American nationals set to cross over the border. The U.S. State Department estimates there are approximately 400 Americans stuck in Gaza.

After more than three weeks of a total blockade, the opening of the border crossing has allowed hundreds of foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians to leave the beleaguered region. The Egyptian foreign ministry has pledged to assist in evacuating more than 7,000 foreigners and dual nationals from Gaza, representing over 60 nationalities.

As the conflict intensifies and more civilians become caught in the crossfire, the international community remains concerned about the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Efforts to de-escalate the situation and reach a lasting ceasefire continue to be a priority for global leaders.