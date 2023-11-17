Israeli Foreign Minister Urges Families of Hostages to Cancel Meeting With UN Secretary General

In a surprising turn of events, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen exerted pressure on the families of the Israelis held hostage by Hamas to cancel their scheduled meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The decision came after Guterres made controversial remarks earlier in the day, which sparked concerns among Israeli officials.

The families, who have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to meet with the U.N. Secretary-General and discuss the ongoing hostage situation, now find themselves caught in the middle of a political dispute. Cohen’s intervention has added a new layer of complexity to the already delicate situation.

While specific details about the pressure applied by the Israeli Foreign Minister remain undisclosed, it is clear that the families were compelled to reconsider their meeting with Guterres. The Israeli government has not provided an official statement regarding Cohen’s actions, leaving many questioning the motive behind his decision.

This unexpected development highlights the complex dynamics surrounding hostage situations and the political chess game that often accompanies them. Governments and diplomats must carefully navigate the delicate balance between diplomatic negotiations and public perception.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the families of the hostages will navigate this unexpected turn of events. The international community watches with anticipation as the delicate diplomatic dance between Israel, Hamas, and the United Nations continues.