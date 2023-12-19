New Perspective: Health of Elderly Hostages in Hamas Video Alarms Israeli Family Members

Family members of two hostages who appeared in a video released by Hamas have expressed concern about the declining health of their elderly loved ones during their captivity in Gaza. The video, released by Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, shows Chaim Peri, 79, Yoram Metzger, 80, and Amiram Cooper, 84, who were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz near the border with Gaza during an attack on October 7.

The video showcases Peri pleading for Israel to secure their unconditional release, expressing their suffering and fear of airstrikes in Gaza. The health condition of the hostages at the time of the footage cannot be independently verified.

Rani Metzger, Yoram Metzger’s son, described his father as appearing old and unkempt, emphasizing the urgency of bringing them back home. Peri’s grandson, Mai Albini, confirmed that his grandfather is in a deteriorating state while in captivity.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson referred to the video as a “criminal terror video” and reassured the hostages that everything possible is being done to ensure their safe return. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated that the video demonstrates Hamas’ cruelty towards elderly civilians in need of medical treatment and called for international action to transfer medical equipment and improve the hostages’ condition.

The Nir Oz kibbutz, along with other farming communities, bore the brunt of Hamas’ assault several weeks ago. The kibbutz released a statement expressing gratitude for any sign of life but appealed for the immediate release of the hostages, highlighting the deteriorating situation, especially for older individuals.

While diplomatic efforts are underway to secure a truce in Gaza and potentially facilitate the release of more hostages, the humanitarian crisis in the region continues to worsen. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health reports that over 19,600 people have been killed and more than 52,000 wounded due to Israeli military action since October 7. The airstrikes have devastated much of northern Gaza, displacing over 1.9 million people, which accounts for more than 80% of the enclave’s population.

