Israeli Officials Ignored Hamas’ Billion-Dollar Assets, Allowing the Group to Thrive

Israel’s failure to take action after discovering Hamas’ vast wealth has been exposed, revealing a missed opportunity to cripple the group’s operations. The findings, detailed in a report by The New York Times, highlight a complex web of assets that Hamas controlled, including mining, farming, and construction companies in Sudan, as well as real estate ventures in Algeria and the UAE.

At its peak, Hamas’ portfolio was valued at approximately half a billion dollars, a significant source of funding for their militant activities. However, despite the potential to target these companies and disrupt their financial resources, Israeli and American officials did not take decisive action.

Instead of seizing the opportunity to restrict the flow of funds to Hamas, tens of millions of dollars continued to support the group’s weapon acquisitions. Even when the U.S. Treasury Department eventually imposed sanctions on the network of companies, Hamas still managed to generate substantial sums by selling shares in a blacklisted firm.

The failure to act effectively against Hamas has raised concerns from the U.S. Treasury Department, which fears that these financial streams enable Hamas to sustain its ongoing conflict with Israel and rebuild after hostilities cease. The lack of a united front against the group has allowed it to thrive, perpetuating the cycle of violence in the region.

Israel’s leadership, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adopted a view that Hamas was more interested in governance than armed conflict. In an attempt to bring stability to Gaza, Netanyahu encouraged Qatar to provide extensive financial support to the region. However, this approach overlooked the furtive financial activities of Hamas and underestimated the group’s commitment to its violent agenda.

In 2015, the Mossad’s Economic Warfare Chief, Udi Levy, briefed Netanyahu on the extent of Hamas’ wealth. However, the prime minister did not prioritize this information, reflecting a lack of concern towards Hamas’ financial power. Unfortunately, Levy’s team, Task Force Harpoon, responsible for disrupting money flows to extremist groups like Hamas, was disbanded the following year.

As a result of these shortcomings, one can question the effectiveness and coordination of intelligence efforts in addressing the financial networks supporting terrorist organizations. The failure to neutralize Hamas’ wealth has allowed the group to continue its activities, posing a threat to both Israeli and Palestinian security.

