Israelis Now Able to Travel to US Without a Visa

Israelis can now travel to the United States without a visa following their acceptance into the Visa Waiver Program. Under this program, Israeli citizens with a biometric passport can apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application up to 72 hours before their trip. If approved, they will be able to stay in the US for up to 90 days for tourist or business purposes.

This development marks a significant milestone in US-Israeli relations, bringing the American and Israeli people even closer together. The announcement was met with muted rejoicing from many Israelis due to the recent Hamas terrorist attack that claimed the lives of over 1,400 people. Despite this tragedy, the Israeli Embassy in Washington expressed their pride in this joint success.

Previously, Israelis faced lengthy delays and appointments just to secure a visa. However, efforts led by former US ambassador to Israel Tom Nides and the US Embassy in Jerusalem, along with low travel numbers during the pandemic, contributed to a significant decrease in visa application refusal rates. This met one of the key requirements for Israel’s admission into the Visa Waiver Program.

While Israel has made progress in easing travel restrictions, there are still challenges faced by Palestinian-Americans and Americans of Arab and Muslim backgrounds when traveling to and from the Jewish state. The Biden administration has made it clear that Israel needs to improve its treatment and equal travel rights for all US travelers, including those from Muslim and Arab backgrounds.

Israel’s acceptance into the Visa Waiver Program marks an important step forward, not only in bilateral ties between the US and Israel but also in promoting easier travel for Israeli citizens. It is hoped that this development will contribute to further strengthening of relations between the two nations.