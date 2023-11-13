Israeli Healthcare Workers Grapple with the Ethical Dilemma of Treating Terrorists

TEL AVIV — The recent Hamas attack has brought forth a complex and heated debate among Israel’s healthcare professionals: should they provide medical treatment to terrorists? This contentious issue has sparked discussions among doctors and nurses throughout the nation, with emotions running high on both sides.

Reports of injured Hamas militants being admitted to public hospitals alongside injured Israeli civilians have fueled public anger, with videos of protests outside hospitals circulating on social media. With Israel and Hamas engaged in an intense conflict, tensions are running high. At the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, opinions among patients and medical workers vary.

Jacob Ablin, head of internal medicine at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, acknowledges the divisiveness of the issue. He believes that some individuals feel angry and unwilling to treat terrorists. However, Ablin emphasizes his commitment to his profession, stating that it is a no-brainer for him to provide medical care regardless of a patient’s affiliation.

Ablin’s sentiment is shared by many healthcare professionals in Israel, who believe it is not their role to act as judges or punishers. They view their duty as providing medical care, irrespective of an individual’s background. For Ablin, treating a terrorist is not new; he had encountered similar situations during his military service as a doctor in the Israeli army.

While the issue stirs strong emotions, it is important to note that healthcare workers have a responsibility to treat all patients, regardless of their actions. The principle of medical neutrality is deeply ingrained in the medical profession, emphasizing impartiality and non-discrimination.

In response to the protests and concerns, Ronni Gamzu, CEO of the Sheba Medical Center, clarified that Hamas militants would receive medical care within the national prison system, not regular hospitals. The national prison service has long been equipped to provide medical treatment for detainees.

The recent incident at the Sheba Medical Center prompted the Israeli government to issue directives to send injured Hamas fighters to military or prison service medical facilities rather than public hospitals. While some healthcare providers feel compelled to treat anyone in need, others find it challenging to reconcile their duty as medical professionals with the current circumstances.

The ethical dilemma faced by Israeli healthcare workers highlights the complexities of providing medical care in times of conflict. Despite personal opinions and conflicting emotions, the medical community remains committed to upholding the principles of their profession.

FAQ:

Q: Should healthcare workers treat terrorists?

A: Healthcare workers have a responsibility to provide medical care to all patients, regardless of their actions.

Q: Why do some healthcare workers feel angry about treating terrorists?

A: Emotions run high during times of conflict, and some individuals find it difficult to separate personal feelings from professional duties.

Q: What is medical neutrality?

A: Medical neutrality is the principle that healthcare professionals should provide medical care to all individuals without discrimination or judgment.

Q: Are injured Hamas militants being treated in regular Israeli hospitals?

A: No, injured Hamas militants receive medical care within the national prison system rather than public hospitals.

Sources:

– [Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs](https://mfa.gov.il)