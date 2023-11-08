Israel’s Medical Professionals Debate Treating Terrorists Amidst Crisis

Amidst the ongoing crisis caused by the recent Hamas attack, Israel’s healthcare professionals find themselves embroiled in a contentious debate over a moral and ethical dilemma – should they treat terrorists? Reports of injured Hamas militants being admitted to public hospitals alongside injured Israeli civilians have sparked anger and divided opinions among medical workers and patients alike.

While emotions run high, with many expressing anger and opposition towards treating Hamas militants, some medical professionals argue that it is their duty to provide medical care to whoever needs it. Jacob Ablin, head of internal medicine at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, believes there is no question about treating Hamas militants, as it aligns with their professional responsibility.

Ablin, who served as a doctor in the Israeli army, emphasizes that it is not his job to punish people, even those he believes should be punished. He views treating terrorists as an integral part of his profession. In a country where the crisis has already claimed the lives of thousands, hospitals have faced increasing pressure and challenges. To provide better protection against potential rocket attacks, medical facilities have transformed into “underground hospitals.”

In the midst of this debate, video footage surfaced online showing a group of protesters at the entrance of Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. Although the exact reason for the disturbance remains unverified, Israeli police reported having arrested three individuals for disorderly conduct.

Israel’s healthcare system has a protocol for treating Hamas militants, if necessary, within the national prison system. The CEO of Sheba Medical Center, Ronni Gamzu, asserted that if his hospital were ever asked to treat Hamas militants, they would fulfill their role. However, in light of recent incidents, the country’s health minister has directed public hospitals to send any injured Hamas fighters to military or prison service medical facilities.

While opinions on treating terrorists within the medical community continue to be divided, the ongoing crisis underscores the challenges faced by Israel’s hospitals and healthcare professionals, who strive to fulfill their duty of care amidst a deeply polarizing national discussion.