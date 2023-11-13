Israeli Businessman Arrested in Cyprus for Corruption Conviction

A prominent Israeli entrepreneur, Beny Steinmetz, was apprehended in Cyprus based on a warrant issued by Romania for his involvement in a corruption case. Steinmetz was taken into custody upon his arrival at Larnaca airport last week and his remand was subsequently extended by the court.

The arrest warrant stemmed from a conviction in absentia by the Romanian authorities, who found Steinmetz guilty of real estate fraud. In December 2020, he was sentenced to five years in prison. The Foreign Ministry of Israel is reportedly aware of the situation.

While Romania sought to extradite Steinmetz through a European arrest warrant, Greece previously rejected the order in March 2022. Italy has also declined to enforce the warrant. Steinmetz’s legal representatives argue that his fundamental right to a fair trial would be violated, along with concerns of potential discriminatory and inhumane treatment if he were to be extradited.

Interestingly, Interpol has canceled its own “red notice” to detain Steinmetz, effectively invalidating the Romanian arrest warrant. Interpol authorities, in agreement with Steinmetz’s legal team, concluded that the trial against him was politically motivated. The businessman remains confident that justice will prevail in Cyprus.

Steinmetz has already filed an appeal against his conviction at the European Court of Human Rights. The allegations against him in Romania involve his involvement in a real estate project between 2006-2008. Following the fall of the communist regime in Romania, the government permitted the restitution of private land to those who had lost it in the 1940s. Steinmetz acted as a partner and advisor to an organization that held shares in a company that acquired land rights from a Romanian royal prince. However, this body was later accused of fraud.

Notably, Steinmetz has had other legal troubles. In 2021, he was convicted of bribery in a separate corruption trial related to mining rights in Guinea, resulting in a three-year prison sentence. Although he plans to appeal this conviction at the highest court in the country, Steinmetz, who currently resides in Israel, will not serve any prison time until the appeals process is exhausted.

(Source: The Times of Israel)