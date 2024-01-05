A New Approach: Israel’s Evolving Strategy in Gaza

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has unveiled a fresh phase in the ongoing conflict with Gaza, as the country adapts its approach to the situation. Amid international pressure to reduce the intensity of combat operations and internal economic challenges, Israel is scaling down its forces in Gaza to allow reservists to return to their civilian jobs.

The new strategy outlined by Gallant focuses on a more targeted approach in the north and a continued pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south. Operations in the north will involve raids, tunnel demolitions, air and ground strikes, and special forces operations. In the south, the objective will be to eliminate Hamas leaders and rescue the remaining hostages held by the group since October 7.

Post-war, Gallant envisions a shift in control, with Hamas no longer governing Gaza and Palestinian bodies taking charge as long as there is no threat to Israel. This strategy aims to prevent the conflict from expanding and invites U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s involvement in the region for a week of diplomatic efforts.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli shelling in the Gaza Strip resulted in more than 20 Palestinian casualties, including nine children. The violence unfolded in Khan Younis, a densely populated area that has seen an influx of people seeking shelter from other parts of Gaza. Additionally, an Israeli airstrike in Al-Nusseirat refugee camp claimed the lives of five Palestinians. Israeli planes and tanks also targeted two other refugee camps, triggering further displacement.

As the Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza approaches its three-month mark, concerns have grown about its potential to draw in other actors. Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shiite militia along the Lebanon-Israel border, has engaged in shelling exchanges with Israel. The recent drone strike that killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon’s capital further heightened tensions. Despite Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah expressing solidarity with Hamas, no concrete threats have emerged regarding actions against Israel.

Israel neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the assassination of Arouri. The country has pledged to eradicate Hamas following the group’s attack in southern Israel on October 7, resulting in an alleged death toll of 1,200. Israel’s offensive has left Gaza devastated, with a recorded Palestinian death toll of 22,438 by Thursday, constituting almost 1% of its population.

Adding to the violence in the region, two explosions at a memorial ceremony in Iran claimed nearly 100 lives. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, exacerbating the overall tensions.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with Israeli bombardments destroying infrastructure and displacing numerous Palestinians. Many have been left without homes and there are growing concerns about food shortages. Displaced families from Al-Bureij, Al-Maghazi, and Al-Nusseirat refugee camps are fleeing the attacks, with some using donkey carts as transportation. The ongoing conflict has created a humanitarian catastrophe.

Throughout the war, the Israeli military expressed regret for civilian casualties. Meanwhile, they accused Hamas of operating in densely populated areas and using civilians as shields, a claim that Hamas denies.

