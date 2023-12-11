Unyielding Israeli Defense Chief Resists International Pressure to Halt Offensive in Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel – As the military offensive in the Gaza Strip continues, Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, has stood firm against growing international calls for a cease-fire. Despite widespread damage and a heavy civilian death toll, Gallant insists that the campaign against the Hamas militant group will “take time.”

Criticism from the U.N. secretary-general, leading Arab states, and the United States has not swayed Gallant’s position. While the U.S. has urged Israel to reduce civilian casualties, it has also provided unwavering diplomatic and military support throughout the campaign.

The Israeli offensive was launched in response to Hamas militants crossing the southern border of Israel and causing significant loss of life and kidnappings. The two-month-long campaign, comprising airstrikes and a ground invasion, has resulted in the deaths of over 17,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in Gaza. The majority of those killed are women and minors, with approximately 85% of the population displaced from their homes.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Gallant refused to commit to specific deadlines. However, he indicated that the current phase, characterized by heavy ground fighting supported by air power, could extend for weeks, with further military activity potentially continuing for months.

The defense chief emphasized that Israel is committed to defending itself and securing its future. He described the next phase as lower-intensity fighting against “pockets of resistance,” where Israeli troops would need to maintain their freedom of operation. Gallant stated that the ongoing battles in Khan Younis and other parts of Gaza City signify the commencement of this phase.

Israel has vowed to remove Hamas from power, dismantle its military capabilities, and recover all hostages. Currently, Hamas still holds 117 hostages and the remains of 20 captives who died during the initial attack or while they were in captivity. Gallant’s office prominently displays a framed picture of all the children taken hostage, marked with small hearts to symbolize their release.

While the international community expresses concerns over the heavy civilian death toll, Gallant blames Hamas for the situation. He argues that the militant group operates a network of tunnels underneath schools, streets, and hospitals. Israel claims to have inflicted significant damage on Hamas, including the elimination of half of its battalion commanders, the destruction of numerous tunnels, command centers, and weapons facilities.

According to Israeli officials, approximately 7,000 Hamas militants, roughly a quarter of the group’s fighting force, have been killed during the conflict. Additionally, 500 militants have been detained in Gaza over the past month. However, these claims cannot be independently verified. Israel also reports losing 104 soldiers during the ground offensive.

Gallant disclosed that Israeli troops have seized numerous computers containing “hundreds of terabytes” of valuable information about Hamas.

Despite reported setbacks on the battlefield, Hamas continues to launch rockets. Just recently, a barrage of rockets set off sirens in Tel Aviv, where Gallant’s office and Israeli military headquarters are located. One person sustained minor injuries, and damage was evident in a suburb of the city.

The fighting in northern Gaza has made it extremely challenging to deliver necessary aid. A U.N. and Red Crescent convoy faced gunfire along its journey to Al-Ahly Hospital, resulting in one patient’s death, as well as the detainment and interrogation of a paramedic. The ongoing clashes and heavy shelling in Jabaliya have trapped hospital staff, patients, and displaced individuals, rendering most hospitals inoperable.

As the conflict continues, Palestinians in Gaza face severe shortages of food, water, and other basic goods. While Israel plans to increase the amount of relief entering Gaza through inspections at the Kerem Shalom crossing, aid distribution remains significantly impaired due to the fighting.

