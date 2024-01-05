Israeli Defence Minister Reveals Vision for the Future of Gaza Strip

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has unveiled his comprehensive plan for the post-war administration of the Gaza Strip. In a press briefing, Gallant presented an outline of his vision for the “day after” the conflict, emphasizing that neither Hamas nor Israel would govern the Palestinian territory once hostilities come to an end.

The plan outlines that Israel’s military operations in the territory will continue until the safe return of the hostages taken on October 7, complete dismantling of Hamas’s military and governing infrastructure, and elimination of any remaining security threats. Following this, a new phase will commence, during which Hamas will no longer control Gaza and will not pose a security threat to Israel. Instead, local Palestinian entities will assume governance responsibilities.

Significantly, the plan asserts that Israel will retain the right to operate within the territory; however, there will be no presence of Israeli civilians in the Gaza Strip after the war’s objectives have been achieved. The proposal emphasizes that Palestinians, being the residents of Gaza, will form the governing bodies with the condition that there will be no hostile actions or threats against Israel.

Gallant’s plan also suggests building upon the existing administrative mechanisms, specifically the civil committees that are already in place in Gaza. The proposal aligns with the United States’ recommendation for a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza, while acknowledging that a comprehensive political solution is necessary for the entire region, including the West Bank.

Addressing concerns about Israeli intentions, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stated that Israel aims to politically separate Gaza from the West Bank. Shtayyeh questioned the Israeli government’s timeline for leaving Gaza, expressing the possibility of Israel establishing its own civil administration under the auspices of the occupying army.

The unveiling of Gallant’s plan coincides with the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Middle East. Blinken’s visit aims to increase humanitarian aid for Gaza and prevent any further escalation of the conflict in the region.

(Source: [NDTV](https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/israeli-defence-minister-unveils-plan-for-post-war-gaza-2586381))