Israeli Military Outlines New Strategies in Gaza Conflict

The Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, has unveiled the country’s plans for the next stage of the conflict in the heavily besieged Gaza Strip. He emphasized the need for a new combat approach in the northern region of the enclave, focusing on various military achievements on the ground. The strategies include conducting raids, demolishing tunnels, carrying out air and ground strikes, and implementing special forces operations.

In the southern part of Gaza, where the majority of the 2.3 million Palestinians reside in temporary shelters and tents, the operation will continue to target the eradication of Hamas leaders and the rescue of Israeli hostages. The duration of this phase will be determined by the perceived necessity to achieve these objectives.

The ongoing offensive was launched by Israel in response to an attack by Hamas gunmen on October 7. According to Israeli estimates, the attack resulted in the death of approximately 1,140 people in communities near Gaza, with around 240 individuals being taken hostage by Hamas militants.

It is worth noting that the conflict has inflicted substantial damage to Gaza, causing the displacement of its population and leaving large areas in ruins. According to Palestinian health authorities, the war has claimed the lives of more than 22,400 people.

Gallant also outlined Israel’s post-war plans for Gaza. The Defence Minister expressed that Hamas would no longer have control, and Israel would reserve its operational freedom. However, Israeli civilians would not be present in the enclave, and authority over the region’s affairs would rest with Palestinian entities.

The Israeli government has consistently stressed that it does not consider Hamas to have any role in Gaza’s civilian structures after the war. Furthermore, top officials have even suggested that Israel may permanently control the Gaza Strip and potentially relocate Israeli citizens there.

Gallant emphasized that Israel would have complete freedom to carry out military operations in Gaza, following a similar approach observed in the occupied West Bank.

As part of a restructuring initiative, Israel plans to establish a multi-national task force composed of Western and Arab nations to govern the border areas. The goal of this task force would be to oversee the restructuring and development of the Gaza Strip, with Egypt, Israel, and the US cooperating to ensure strict border supervision.

Meanwhile, Hamas continues to gain popularity across the occupied Palestinian territories. The group governs Gaza and enjoys the support of several other Palestinian factions. Hamas has persistently expressed its determination to remain in the territory and has refused to be displaced.

On the ground, Hamas fighters continue to confront Israeli ground troops in central Gaza and parts of the southern region. Despite the Israeli army declaring the south as “safe” and forcing thousands of Palestinian families to flee, military operations persist. The displaced families now find themselves cramped in the Rafah governorate of southern Gaza, where the lack of supplies, medicine, clean water, and fuel has led to the spread of disease.

According to the United Nations, nearly 1.9 million people, accounting for over 80% of the pre-war population of the Gaza Strip, have been displaced as a result of the conflict.