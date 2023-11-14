Israeli Proposal Stokes Controversy, Raises Concerns in Egypt

An Israeli government ministry has recently put forth a controversial proposal to transfer the entire population of the Gaza Strip, which amounts to 2.3 million people, to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. This proposal has sparked strong reactions from Palestinians and further strained the already tense relations between Israel and Egypt. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office downplayed it as a hypothetical “concept paper,” the document has intensified longstanding fears in Egypt that Israel aims to burden them with Gaza’s problems. Additionally, it has evoked painful memories for Palestinians of the mass displacement that occurred during Israel’s establishment in 1948.

The document, dated October 13, was released shortly after a deadly attack carried out by Hamas militants, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people in southern Israel, and the taking of more than 240 people hostage. The report, produced by the Intelligence Ministry, presents three alternative solutions to address the deteriorating situation in Gaza following these attacks. Among these alternatives, the ministry considers the transfer of Gaza’s civilian population to tent cities in northern Sinai as the most beneficial for Israel’s security interests. The proposal suggests the subsequent construction of permanent cities and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor in the region.

To prevent the displaced Palestinians from entering Israel, a security zone would be established within Israeli territory. However, the document fails to mention the fate of Gaza once its population is relocated. The options of reinstating the Palestinian Authority in Gaza or supporting a local regime are both dismissed in the report. While Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has not yet responded to this proposal, its stance throughout the recent conflict demonstrates a reluctance to accept an influx of Palestinian refugees. The idea has also been met with resistance from Palestinians.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Israeli proposal regarding the Gaza Strip’s population?

A: The Israeli government has drafted a proposal to transfer the entire population of the Gaza Strip, consisting of 2.3 million people, to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Q: What is the reaction to this proposal?

A: The proposal has drawn condemnation from Palestinians and raised concerns in Egypt, as it is seen as an attempt by Israel to make Gaza an issue for Egypt to deal with.

Q: How does the document suggest dealing with the displaced Palestinians?

A: The proposal suggests relocating Gaza’s civilian population to tent cities in northern Sinai and establishing a security zone within Israel to prevent their entry. However, it does not specify the future status of Gaza.

Q: What are the alternatives proposed in the document?

A: The document dismisses the options of reinstating the Palestinian Authority or supporting a local regime in Gaza and considers the transfer of the population to Sinai as the most desirable solution for Israel’s security.

Q: Has Egypt responded to the proposal?

A: Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has not yet provided an official comment on the report. Egypt has previously expressed its reluctance to accept a large number of Palestinian refugees.