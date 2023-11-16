A recent report has shed light on the horrendous acts of violence committed by Hamas fighters during their attacks on Israeli civilians, according to forensic teams. The victims of these attacks had been subjected to unimaginable abuse and torture, leaving behind a trail of horror.

The investigations, conducted by military forensic teams at an army base in central Israel, have uncovered shocking evidence of the brutality inflicted by Hamas terrorists. The victims, both adults and children, were found with their arms and feet mutilated and some even beheaded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn a parallel between Hamas and ISIS, notorious for its heinous beheadings. This comparison underscores the extreme nature of the atrocities committed by Hamas.

Efforts to identify and document the victims have been painstaking. Most of the bodies have been transported to an army base in Ramla, where they are being stored in refrigerated containers. Specialized teams are meticulously examining the remains, revealing further evidence of torture and rape.

Reserve warrant officer Avigayil, who has been involved in the identification process, has shared the harrowing details of the maimed bodies and cases of rape that she encountered. These revelations illustrate the brutality of the attacks and the indescribable suffering endured by the victims.

The recent Hamas attacks, known as “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 Israelis and foreign nationals in Israeli settlements, according to The UN Human Rights Office. The majority of these casualties were innocent civilians.

In response to these shocking revelations, the Israeli forces launched a retaliatory campaign of airstrikes and artillery bombardment on the Gaza Strip. The impact of these strikes has been catastrophic, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians and the destruction of numerous buildings.

As the investigations into these horrific acts continue, questions linger regarding the motives and the extent of the violence. The exact veracity of the claims made and the authenticity of the documents have yet to be independently verified.

Ultimately, this report underscores the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The innocent civilians caught in the middle of these violent clashes continue to suffer unimaginable atrocities, and the international community must come together to seek a peaceful and just solution.

