Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Claims Lives of Journalist and Family

In the midst of ongoing conflict and heightened aggression in Deir el-Balah, Israel has carried out a devastating bombing that resulted in the loss of innocent lives. The most recent incident occurred on Friday evening when an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Tragically, 18 civilians, including journalist Mohammad Khalifa, his wife, and their three children, were killed in the attack. Numerous others sustained injuries as well.

This heartbreaking event further highlights the escalating civilian casualties in Gaza due to Israel’s aggressive military actions. The Government Media Office reported that this incident brings the total number of journalists killed during the conflict to 99. The Committee to Protect Journalists, headquartered in New York, has called this war on Gaza the deadliest on record for journalists. As of December 23, CPJ has confirmed a minimum of 69 journalists killed in Gaza alone.

The 65-year-old father of Mohammad Khalifa bravely recounted the traumatic experience to Al Jazeera. He described how the family was inside their home, preparing to sleep when the attack suddenly occurred. Without warning, their peaceful evening was shattered as their house was bombed. The devastation claimed the lives of his eldest son, a dedicated journalist, along with his children. Only a one-and-a-half-year-old child survived the horrific attack.

The father’s heartbreaking account sheds light on the reality faced by the innocent residents of Gaza. With no political affiliations, they are simply peaceful people who have become victims of a brutal conflict. The entire Gaza Strip lacks security or any safe haven, leaving its inhabitants vulnerable to the devastating consequences of the ongoing violence.

