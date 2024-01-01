In a shocking turn of events, over 70% of homes in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza have been destroyed due to continuous Israeli bombardment. The destruction has surpassed that of major historical events such as the bombing of Dresden, Germany and Syria’s Aleppo. This relentless campaign has resulted in the displacement of more than 90% of Gaza’s population, with aid groups warning of hunger and disease outbreaks.

Unlike previous conflicts, the Israeli military has provided little information about the types of bombs and artillery being used in Gaza. However, experts have determined that the majority of the bombs dropped on the region are US-made and include highly destructive “bunker-busters” that have killed hundreds of civilians in densely populated areas. The use of these imprecise bombs, known as “dumb” bombs, poses an even greater threat to innocent lives.

Critics argue that the level of destruction in Gaza is due to the presence of Hamas fighters within the civilian population. However, media reports and human rights groups stress that the overwhelming majority of those killed are civilians, including more than 70% children, women, and the elderly. Furthermore, Israel’s restrictions on aid delivery have worsened the humanitarian crisis, leaving the population at risk of hunger and disease.

The Israeli military claims that each strike is cleared by legal advisers to ensure compliance with international law. However, accusations have been made that Israel has used banned white phosphorous and loosened its standards regarding acceptable civilian harm. These allegations raise concerns about the potential violation of international humanitarian laws.

As the conflict persists, the global community must urgently address this alarming situation to prevent further human suffering and destruction. The people of Gaza deserve to live in safety and dignity, free from the devastating consequences of continuous bombardment.

