New Findings Reveal Widespread Destruction in Gaza: Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Continues to Ravage Homes

Recent reports have unveiled the staggering extent of the destruction caused by Israeli bombardment in Gaza during the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to the Government Media Office, over 70% of homes in the besieged Palestinian enclave have been destroyed. While specific details were not provided, an earlier report stated that the Israeli bombardment also resulted in the destruction of more than 200 heritage and archaeological sites, making it one of the most devastating bombing campaigns in modern history.

Wall Street Journal’s analysis of satellite imagery further revealed that approximately 300,000 out of 439,000 homes have been demolished in Israeli attacks. Astonishingly, it was found that the 29,000 bombs dropped on Gaza specifically targeted residential areas, civilian infrastructure, hospitals, Byzantine churches, and shopping malls. The damage inflicted upon these areas is so severe that they cannot be repaired.

Renowned political scientist Robert Pape drew a striking comparison, stating that the word ‘Gaza’ will be remembered alongside other famous cities like Dresden that have suffered extensive bombing. Pape’s expert opinion highlights the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that Gaza has now joined the ranks of the most devastating bombing campaigns.

This offensive has outpaced the destruction caused by the razing of Syria’s Aleppo between 2012 and 2016, Ukraine’s Mariupol, and even the Allied bombing of Germany during World War II in proportional terms. Shockingly, the death toll from this relentless bombardment exceeds the number of civilians killed during the United States-led coalition’s three-year campaign against the ISIL (ISIS) group.

According to Pape, approximately 40-50% of urban areas in 51 major German cities and towns were destroyed between 1942 and 1945 by the Allies. As he astutely points out, Gaza’s devastating plight is comparable to some of the most intense civilian punishment campaigns in history.

Corey Scher of the CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University further revealed the significant impact of the conflict on Gaza’s appearance from space, noting that the city now exhibits a distinct change in color and texture.

The Israeli military campaign claims to target Hamas fighters, who were responsible for a deadly attack inside Israel that occurred on October 7. However, with the civilian death toll surpassing 70%, many experts have criticized Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza. They argue that the presence of Hamas within the civilian population should not justify such extensive destruction.

Gaza’s high population density, accommodating 2.3 million people on a mere 365 square kilometers of land, exacerbates the level of destruction. Media reports and rights groups have consistently reported that the overwhelming majority of casualties are civilians, with more than 70% being children, women, and the elderly. Additionally, over 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, leading to concerns of hunger and disease outbreaks as aid delivery is severely restricted by Israel.

The Israeli military has not disclosed details regarding the types of bombs and artillery used in Gaza. However, experts analyzing blast fragments and strike footage assert that the vast majority of bombs dropped on Gaza are US-made. These include 2,000-pound (900kg) “bunker-busters” responsible for the deaths of numerous civilians in densely populated areas. Disturbingly, it has been reported that approximately half of all Israeli munitions dropped on Gaza are imprecise “dumb” bombs, which pose a greater risk to civilian lives.

The Israeli military’s admission of improper munitions being used in a Christmas Eve attack on a refugee camp further highlights the concerning tactics contributing to the high number of civilian casualties. Reports have also alleged that Israel employed banned white phosphorus, although these claims are denied by Israeli authorities. The Israeli army asserts that every strike is approved by legal advisers to ensure compliance with international law.

