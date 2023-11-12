New Perspective: The Impact of Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Amidst the intensifying conflict in the occupied Gaza Strip, Amnesty International has uncovered alarming evidence of unlawful Israeli attacks that have led to mass civilian casualties. Through detailed analysis and firsthand testimonies, the organization has shed light on the devastating impact of air bombardments carried out between 7 and 12 October.

Israeli forces have violated international humanitarian law by failing to safeguard civilians and by conducting indiscriminate attacks that do not differentiate between military targets and innocent lives. These attacks have resulted in the annihilation of entire families and caused immense destruction across Gaza.

Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, expressed deep concern regarding the flagrant disregard for civilian lives displayed by Israeli forces. The Israeli strategy of demolishing residential buildings and infrastructure has left surviving relatives with nothing but rubble and depleted essential resources in the region. Gaza is now on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, with severe shortages of water, medicine, fuel, and electricity.

The distressing reality revealed by Amnesty International’s investigation is just the tip of the iceberg. Israel’s aerial bombardments have unleashed a wave of horror on people in Gaza, underscoring the urgent need for intervention by the international community. To prevent further loss of life, immediate action must be taken to cease unlawful attacks, minimize harm to civilians, and protect civilian infrastructure.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported that, since 7 October, Israeli forces have killed over 3,793 people, predominantly civilians, including more than 1,500 children. Thousands have been injured, and the remains of over 1,000 individuals are still buried beneath the rubble. Conversely, in Israel, armed groups from the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented attack, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,400 individuals, most of whom were civilians. Israeli forces suffered casualties as well, with about 3,300 people injured.

Amnesty International calls on Hamas and other armed groups to release all civilian hostages immediately and cease firing indiscriminate rockets. Deliberately targeting and killing civilians has no justification whatsoever.

The conflict has escalated in both directions. In response to the attacks, Hamas and other armed groups have also continued to launch indiscriminate rocket attacks into civilian areas in Israel, warranting investigation as potential war crimes. Furthermore, Amnesty International is investigating the alarming increase in excessive force by the Israeli army and the perpetration of violence by state-backed settlers in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Amnesty International’s ongoing investigation highlights additional attacks in Gaza. By focusing on five specific instances, including strikes on residential buildings, a refugee camp, a family home, and a public market, the organization presents compelling evidence contradicting the Israeli military’s claim of exclusively targeting military objectives. Insufficient prior warnings and the absence of fighters or military targets in the vicinity during some attacks further raise concerns about potential war crimes.

Agnès Callamard emphasizes the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the evidence of war crimes committed during Israel’s bombing campaign. Without justice and the dismantlement of Israel’s system of apartheid, the cycle of violence and civilian suffering will continue unabated.

The relentless bombardment of Gaza has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian crisis. After 16 years under Israel’s illegal blockade, Gaza’s healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, and its economy is in ruins. Hospitals are overwhelmed, lacking essential medical supplies and equipment to treat the growing number of injured civilians.

Amnesty International urgently calls on the international community to urge Israel to lift its blockade and allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. The blockade constitutes collective punishment and is classified as a war crime. Additionally, the Israeli authorities must rescind their “evacuation order,” as it potentially violates the rights of the affected population.

FAQs

Q: How many people have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli attacks?

A: According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 3,793 people, mostly civilians, have been killed.

Q: Has the international community taken any action regarding the situation in Gaza?

A: Amnesty International is calling on the international community to intervene and put pressure on Israel to end the siege and lift the blockade on Gaza.

Q: What is the immediate impact of the Israeli attacks on the people of Gaza?

A: The relentless bombardment has caused unimaginable suffering and has worsened an already dire humanitarian crisis, leaving Gaza’s healthcare system on the verge of collapse and its economy in ruins. Essential resources such as water, medicine, fuel, and electricity are scarce.

Q: How is Hamas involved in the conflict?

A: Hamas and other armed groups have retaliated by launching indiscriminate rockets into civilian areas in Israel, also warranting investigation as potential war crimes.

Q: What is Amnesty International’s objective?

A: Amnesty International seeks to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights violations, demand accountability for war crimes, and press for an end to the suffering in Gaza.